Job Squad: September 6, 2019

(WSIL) -- There are multiple positions available in this edition of the Job Squad Report.

Priority Staffing Group-Illinois is looking to fill an administrative assistant position for a busy Williamson County office. The shift will be full-time working Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Duties include answering phones and taking messages. Applicants must be proficient with Excel. Wage is negotiable depending on prior office experience. For more information contact the office at (618) 969-8800 or apply on Facebook.

Williamson County Education Services is looking to fill (Paraprofessional (Teacher Assistant) positions. Starting pay is $10.90 per hour. Licensure is required and can be obtained with 60 college credit hours or more. To learn more call (618) 993-2138.

The VF Outlet Mall in West Frankfort is looking part-time help. There are several open positions. You can apply online here or call (618) 937-3536.

The Dream Job will pay you to quit your day job. PrAna is a sustainable clothing company offering one lucky person $100,000 to live their dream-life for an entire year. All that's required is a 1-3 minute video detailing your current job and what you would rather be doing. The winner will be asked to quit their job and document their journey for the year. The deadline is September 16 to apply. The company is looking for an inspirational and original story, so let your personality shine.