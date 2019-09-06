Marion hosting 15th annual Veterans on Parade - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion hosting 15th annual Veterans on Parade

MARION (WSIL) -- In honor of our nation's heroes, Marion will host the 15th annual Veterans on Parade.

All veterans and first responders from southern Illinois are invited to march or ride with units from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, VFW, American Legion, AMVETS and DAV organizations, including ROTC.

Veterans who want to ride in the parade should meet at the Marion VA Hospital at 9 a.m., no later than 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Those vets wishing to march should meet at the Marion Junior High School, also no later than 9:15 a.m.

The parade will begin promptly at 10 a.m. from the Marion Junior High School and march east on Main Street to the Williamson County Fairgrounds. A memorial ceremony will be at the grandstand immediately following the parade.

For more information, contact Ed Davis at (314) 375-7170 or (618) 967-9415 or by email at edward2791@att.net.

