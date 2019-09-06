Kansas City man charged with murder in revenge killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man charged with murder in revenge killing

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Court records say a Kansas City man told detectives he killed another man because he believed the victim was responsible for shooting his brother and wanted him to feel the same pain.

Eighteen-year-old Taylor Mackey is jailed on $25,000 bond after he was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of Isaac Louis Brown. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Mackey and his younger brother were questioned after surveillance video linked them to last week's shooting.

The records say Mackey told detectives that he and his brother approached Brown and talked to him before they both pulled out their guns and shot him once. He says he was thinking, "this was his time to 'Get him."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.