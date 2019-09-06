Heat and humidity return Friday, but another cool down arrives this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a brief break from the heat and humidity, it's set to make a big comeback on Friday. Winds out of the southwest will pool warm, humid air ahead of the next cold front.

Temperatures will zoom back up into the lower 90s with the peak heat index around 100 degrees Friday afternoon.

A cold front will arrive Friday evening ushering in a quick return to cooler, less humid air for the weekend.

No rain is expected along the cold front and the next good chance for widespread rain may still be a week or so away.

Sunday will bring added cloud cover with a weak disturbance to our north. There's a small chance for an isolated shower or two, but it's nothing to cancel plans over.

Next week looks hot. Heat. Humidity. Summer is not ready to lessen its grip quite yet.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.