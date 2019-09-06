Family fun at McCleansboro Fall Festival

MCCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- Many families from around the region look forward to this event every year, it's McCleansboro's Fall Festival.

Events kicked off on Thursday, but there's still plenty of activities for parents, kids and community members alike to enjoy.

On Friday, festivities start at 6 p.m. with rides and the 80's Class Reunion at Trackers Lodge.

Then the Grange Hall Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. and free music continues with Dailey and Vincent Show.

Activities start again on Saturday at 9 in the morning with the vendors fair at Trackers Lodge and derby trial run and registration.

The car racing action gets ramped up at noon with the the Fox Hollow Down Hill Derby.

Fall Festival goers can then enjoy the pet parade or carnival rides, which both start at 1 p.m.

The carnival rides come to a close at at 6 p.m. when the Fall Festival parade begins.

The finale of Saturday night is free concerts starting at 7 p.m. with Jeannie Seely and Tim Atwood, who are followed by Moore and Moore.

However, the headliner for the evening is Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee for an Urban Cowboys reunion.