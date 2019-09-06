Troubled Kentucky water system to receive grant funding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Troubled Kentucky water system to receive grant funding

Posted: Updated:

INEZ, Ky. (AP) - An eastern Kentucky county will receive nearly $4 million in grant funding to support its troubled water system.

The grants for Martin County were announced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers and Gov. Matt Bevin. Rogers says the new funding will help the county take the next steps to repair its failing water system "once and for all."

The support includes $2 million from the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program. The money will pay for a new booster pump station, a 250,000-gallon (946325-liters) storage tank and 1,000 linear feet (305 meters) of water lines. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will invest nearly $2 million to improve water service for more than 250 homes.

Martin County's water district has been plagued by reports of poor water quality and reliability.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.