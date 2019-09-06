Public meetings being held for bridge replacement project - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Public meetings being held for bridge replacement project

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials say two meetings will be held this month about the replacement of the U.S. 51 Ohio River bridge between the western Kentucky town of Wickliffe and Cairo, Illinois.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Department says meetings will update the public on the project and gather comments to assist with decision-making as progress is made.

The first meeting will be held on Sept. 9 in Wickliffe and the second will be held Sept. 10 in Cairo.

Officials say anyone with an interest in the project is urged to attend one of the meetings. Those unable to attend can see displays at a transportation office in Paducah and give feedback for about two weeks.

About 5,500 vehicles cross the span daily.

