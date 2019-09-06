Scientists to use Minecraft to help students study space - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scientists to use Minecraft to help students study space

Posted: Updated:

ORONO, Maine (AP) - A team with researchers in Maine and Illinois is working on a project to use the video game Minecraft to get students interested in science and space.

The project is led by University of Illinois educational psychology professor H. Chad Lane, and University of Maine astrophysicist Neil F. Comins is a collaborator. UMaine says the team will facilitate the ability of children to ask questions about space using Minecraft as a platform.

The project has received a $2.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation. UMaine says children will be able to ask "space-related what-if questions to explore hypothetical exoplanets and see how their worlds differ from Earth."

Comins and UMaine graduate student Zach Smith are developing conditions for "alternative Earths" that will be a part of the project.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.