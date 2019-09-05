Couple awakened by sex offender in their bedroom

Amazon is apologizing for accidentally shipping copies of Margaret Atwood's new book early.
It's been a recurring theme for more than a decade, businesses adjusting to less student traffic on the Carbondale strip.
Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel was put on the injured list with elbow inflammation on Thursday ahead of a big series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Reynaldo López pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 Thursday.
A Paducah couple called police when they were awakened by a man standing in their bedroom doorway at 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
If you live near the Shawnee National Forest, it's not surprising to see smoke rising from controlled burns each spring and fall.
Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rout the San Francisco Giants 10-0 on Thursday to open a three-game lead...
The founder of Papa John's has donated $1 million to a historically black college in Kentucky after more than a year of backlash for his use of a racial slur.
The defense for the Chicago mother and daughter accused of cutting a woman's baby from her womb last April will request a gag order next week.
The NFL, Los Angeles Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider why a lawsuit over the team's departure from St. Louis should be settled in arbitration, not open court.
