Couple awakened by sex offender in their bedroom - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Paducah couple called police when they were awakened by a man standing in their bedroom doorway at 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

The resident says he chased the suspect through the house until the man jumped out an open window. Paducah Police K9 "Don" tracked the suspect back to his residence, and he was arrested at 6:00 a.m.

Gil Jerome Askew, 38, was arrested on a charge of First-Degree Burglary. Askew is currently on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry and has previous convictions for rape and sexual abuse.

