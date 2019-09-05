Shawnee Forest Service experiments with additional burning seasons

It's been a recurring theme for more than a decade, businesses adjusting to less student traffic on the Carbondale strip.
If you live near the Shawnee National Forest, it's not surprising to see smoke rising from controlled burns each spring and fall.
Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rout the San Francisco Giants 10-0 on Thursday to open a three-game lead...
The founder of Papa John's has donated $1 million to a historically black college in Kentucky after more than a year of backlash for his use of a racial slur.
The defense for the Chicago mother and daughter accused of cutting a woman's baby from her womb last April will request a gag order next week.
The NFL, Los Angeles Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider why a lawsuit over the team's departure from St. Louis should be settled in arbitration, not open court.
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton will miss Thursday night's NFL season opener against the Green Bay Packers due to a groin strain.
For some, retirement means kicking back and relaxing but for others it's a chance to pursue their dreams.
Schnucks is the latest retailer to prohibit customers from open carrying weapons inside its stores.
A Paducah man is in custody, after being arrested in connection to a child pornography case being investigated by Paducah Police detectives.
