Schnucks to prohibit open carry in stores

SAINT LOUIS (WSIL) -- Schnucks is the latest retailer to prohibit customers from open carrying weapons inside its stores.

The grocery store chain's CEO, Todd Schnuck, announced the policy (which excludes authorized law enforcement personnel) to teammates Thursday.

The company provided a statement to News 3 that reads in part:

We made this decision for the safety and comfort of our teammates and our customers, who expect a family-friendly environment when shopping for their household needs.

Schnucks will continue to allow concealed carrying of weapons where it is legal.

Earlier Thursday, Walgreens and CVS joined Walmart and Kroger in announcing that customers would no longer be able to open carry inside their stores.