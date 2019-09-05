Schnucks to prohibit open carry in stores

For some, retirement means kicking back and relaxing but for others it's a chance to pursue their dreams.
For some, retirement means kicking back and relaxing but for others it's a chance to pursue their dreams.
Schnucks is the latest retailer to prohibit customers from open carrying weapons inside its stores.
Schnucks is the latest retailer to prohibit customers from open carrying weapons inside its stores.
A Paducah man is in custody, after being arrested in connection to a child pornography case being investigated by Paducah Police detectives.
A Paducah man is in custody, after being arrested in connection to a child pornography case being investigated by Paducah Police detectives.
Carterville city leaders needs your help bringing more businesses to the area.
Carterville city leaders needs your help bringing more businesses to the area.
Hurricane Dorian is continuing to complicate air travel in the Southeast.
Hurricane Dorian is continuing to complicate air travel in the Southeast.
WSIL - Quiet weather will hold across the region but Friday afternoon temperatures will move up near 90. ...
WSIL - Quiet weather will hold across the region but Friday afternoon temperatures will move up near 90. ...
Ridgway Popcorn Days is celebrating its 62nd anniversary this week.
Ridgway Popcorn Days is celebrating its 62nd anniversary this week.
Herrin Animal Control is holding a trivia night this weekend to help take care of the animals and facilities.
Herrin Animal Control is holding a trivia night this weekend to help take care of the animals and facilities.
Union County Animal Control is inviting everyone to a pet meet and greet at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda.
Union County Animal Control is inviting everyone to a pet meet and greet at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's one of the most popular 5K's in southern Illinois and there's still time to sign up.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's one of the most popular 5K's in southern Illinois and there's still time to sign up.