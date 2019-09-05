Man in custody in connection with child pornography case

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Paducah man is in custody, after being arrested in connection to a child pornography case being investigated by Paducah Police detectives.

David Tindell, 40, of Palmer Street, was arrested on charges of: Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a minor/peace officer re: sex offenses and Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.



A Paducah detective opened an investigation after learning of inappropriate communications, via social media, between Tindell and a juvenile. During the investigation, police found that Tindell had nude images of the juvenile.

Paducah Police say in November 2018, Tindell was charged with solicitation/sexual exploitation of a minor in Tennessee.