LEBANON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the death of a toddler who drowned in a pond.

News outlets report 15-month-old Lincoln Spalding was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police say the child had been reported missing from a residential daycare in Lebanon.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.