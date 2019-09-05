Kroenke, NFL appeal St. Louis lawsuit case to Supreme Court - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kroenke, NFL appeal St. Louis lawsuit case to Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The NFL, Los Angeles Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider why a lawsuit over the team's departure from St. Louis should be settled in arbitration, not open court.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the case should be heard in a St. Louis courtroom. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kroenke, the Rams and the league filed an appeal Wednesday.

Kroenke's lawyers say that the Missouri Supreme Court ruling will cause "irreparable harm" to the Rams by denying the team's right to have the case resolved in arbitration.

The Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016, prompting a suit by St. Louis city and county and the operator of the domed downtown stadium where the Rams formerly played.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.