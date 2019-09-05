Friday will warm up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Friday will warm up

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Quiet weather will hold across the region but Friday afternoon temperatures will move up near 90.  A slight cool down is possible into the weekend but more heat stacks up in the 7 day outlook. 

Jim has the latest including how hot is hot in the outlook on News 3 this evening.

