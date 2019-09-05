Friday will warm up

WSIL - Quiet weather will hold across the region but Friday afternoon temperatures will move up near 90. ...
WSIL - Quiet weather will hold across the region but Friday afternoon temperatures will move up near 90. ...
Ridgway Popcorn Days is celebrating its 62nd anniversary this week.
Ridgway Popcorn Days is celebrating its 62nd anniversary this week.
Herrin Animal Control is holding a trivia night this weekend to help take care of the animals and facilities.
Herrin Animal Control is holding a trivia night this weekend to help take care of the animals and facilities.
Union County Animal Control is inviting everyone to a pet meet and greet at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda.
Union County Animal Control is inviting everyone to a pet meet and greet at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's one of the most popular 5K's in southern Illinois and there's still time to sign up.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's one of the most popular 5K's in southern Illinois and there's still time to sign up.
We have a few animals hoping to find a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.
We have a few animals hoping to find a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- This Sunday, the 8th annual Family Fun Day will take place at the Herrin City Park.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- This Sunday, the 8th annual Family Fun Day will take place at the Herrin City Park.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Behind the cold front, Thursday is the pick of the week! Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures back into the lower 80s by the afternoon, but humidity will be much lower than yesterday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Behind the cold front, Thursday is the pick of the week! Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures back into the lower 80s by the afternoon, but humidity will be much lower than yesterday.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Jefferson County faces serious financial issues as the board starts negotiating a budget for next year
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Jefferson County faces serious financial issues as the board starts negotiating a budget for next year
Enrollment at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is down again.
Enrollment at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is down again.