Governor, St. Louis leaders meet amid gun violence concerns

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is pledging more resources and help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to counteract a rash of gun violence and child murders that have shaken St. Louis, but he remains noncommittal on whether cities should be able to enact their own gun control laws.

The Republican on Thursday met a group of mostly black faith leaders in St. Louis, along with Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Parson later said he'll seek funding to curb violence and address long-term solutions such as education and job training. He says state troopers will patrol St. Louis highways to help free up police.

St. Louis leaders want a change in state law to allow cities to pass more stringent gun laws than the state. Parson says that is up to the Legislature.

