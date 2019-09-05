Third person dies after head-on collision in Cole County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Third person dies after head-on collision in Cole County

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a third person has died after a crash earlier this week in central Missouri.

The patrol says 20-year-old Anthony Bertucci, of Russellville, died Wednesday night at University Hospital.

He was a passenger in a car driven by 19-year-old Syndey Schrag that collided with another car on Tuesday night in Cole County. Schrag and another passenger in the car, 21-year-old Damani Winters of Jefferson City, died at the scene.

University Hospital officials say three people that were in the other car involved in the accident are still in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.