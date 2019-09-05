Backroads: Earth & Wood

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Deep in the heart of southern Illinois, there's a husband and wife that have combined their talents to create artist heirloom-quality pieces.

Monte and Diane Bremer own Earth & Wood, a pottery and woodworking business, in Massac County.

Diane represents the earth side of the business with her low fire pottery. All of the pieces are designed and crafted from a small shop inside the couple's home. Diane says she has been an artist most of her life and pottery had always been on her radar but didn't pursue it until their children were grown. She says after all three of her children graduated college, she started taking classes at Shawnee Community College.

Monte says he fell in love with woodworking while in high school but wasn't able to devote much time to it until retirement. After spending 31 years at Honeywell in Metropolis, Monte picked up where he left off as teen and now spends his days creating a variety of wooden tools, toys, and decorative pieces.

Earth & Wood products can be found at several stores throughout the region including Visions in Makanda, Art Guild of Paducah, and Raven & Moth. The Bremers credit events like Southern Illinois Made Expo for boosting their sales.

Watch the video above to see News 3's Dave Davis tour of the Earth & Wood workshop.

For more information about the company call 618-524-9897 or email them by clicking here.