Ridgway Popcorn Days kicks off 62nd year of celebration

(WSIL) -- Ridgway Popcorn Days is celebrating its 62nd anniversary this week.

The celebration begins on Thursday and will run through Sunday.

The event kicks off with a 5K Color Run/Walk, pageants, a kiddie tractor pull, and of course plenty of popcorn. The carnival opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and gospel music will be held at the Ridgway Fire Department at 7:00 that night.

Friday, September 6 there will be a Kids Korner and craft tents, UTV, ATV and motorcycle barrel race, and a beauty queen contest. The carnival will begin at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 will begin with a Kiddie Parade and helicopter rides at St. Joseph Ballfield at 9:30 a.m. The carnival will open at 10 a.m. and the Giant Parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 will feature a Speed Horse Show at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds at noon. For more information on events click here.