Officer accused of misconduct after social media post - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer accused of misconduct after social media post

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police officer is accused of misconduct by the department's internal affairs division after he wrote a social media post about a particularly violent shift and allowed the local newspaper to publish part of it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officer Ryan Lynch's post included a plea to state officials to support police officers. The Aug. 23 Facebook post detailed a shift during which an armed 16-year-old led police on a chase and an 8-year-old was fatally shot.

Lynch's attorney and police declined to comment.

Internal affairs accused Lynch of "conduct unbecoming of an officer" and said he violated orders forbidding employees from speaking to media without authorization.

The police union filed a grievance Wednesday. Lynch's attorney and police declined to comment.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.