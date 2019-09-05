Critters 'N' Corks event at Blue Sky Vineyard

(WSIL) -- Union County Animal Control is inviting everyone to a pet meet and greet at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda.

The Critters 'N' Corks event is Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Sky Vineyard. Grab a bottle of your favorite drink and meet some of the pets up for adoption.

Donations will be accepted. Items needed include puppy pads, kitten food, lemon Pine-Sol, lemon Lysol, OdoBan disinfectant, bleach, Firm Up Pumpkin Powder, paper towels, large trash bags & large plastic containers for storage. To learn more visit the Facebook page.

