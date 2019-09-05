Missouri high school sophomore dies after football practice - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri high school sophomore dies after football practice

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A high school football player has collapsed and died after practice in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin school district said in a statement that emergency personnel responded around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Joplin High School gymnasium after sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day had a medical emergency. The team had been practicing indoors.

The statement says Kadin was transported to a hospital and died due to cardiac arrest.

Kadin was a 6-foot-3-inch (1.9 meter), 205-pound (93-kilogram) offensive lineman.

The statement describes Kadin's death as "tragic" and offers sympathy to his family and friends. It says coaching staff and teammates remember him as "extremely personable and caring."

The district is making counseling services available for students.

