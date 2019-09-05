Trivia night fundraiser to help Herrin Animal Control - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trivia night fundraiser to help Herrin Animal Control

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Herrin Animal Control is holding a trivia night this weekend to help take care of the animals and facilities.

It will be held Saturday, September 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.at the Herrin Civic Center. The event is $15-per-person for a team of 8, or it's $100 if paid in advance.

The money raised will go towards Herrin Animal Control facilities and daily animal care. There will also be prizes of $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $50 for the best animal-themed table. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

For more information, you can contact Robert at rcraig@cityofherrin.com, Michaelann Stanley at michaelann.stanley@gmail.com or Angie Broomfield at abroomfieldlvh@gmail.com. All checks for teams are payable to City of Herrin.

