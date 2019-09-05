There's still time to sign up for Carterville's Twilight 5K

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's one of the most popular 5K races in southern Illinois and there's still time to sign up.

It's the Carterville Chamber Twilight 5K Glow Walk/Run, which will take place this Friday, September 6th.

The race will kick off at the Carterville Community Center at 7 p.m., but organizers encourages runners to get there early, especially those who are not pre-registered.

Brian Flath, who is on the race committee, says the route takes runners through several neighborhoods where community members cheer them on and homes are decorated.

Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson will take a look at all the neighbors who decide to decorate their homes and pick a winner.

He adds that it's one of the few evening 5K races in the area and participants get a nice view of the sunset as they run.

The Carterville Chamber of Commerce uses money raised from the event to help fund local groups and activities throughout the year.

Runners can pre-register online or register the day of the race.

Information can be found here.