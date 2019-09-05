There's still time to sign up for Carterville's Twilight 5K

Union County Animal Control is inviting everyone to a pet meet and greet at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda.
Union County Animal Control is inviting everyone to a pet meet and greet at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's one of the most popular 5K's in southern Illinois and there's still time to sign up.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's one of the most popular 5K's in southern Illinois and there's still time to sign up.
We have a few animals hoping to find a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.
We have a few animals hoping to find a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- This Sunday, the 8th annual Family Fun Day will take place at the Herrin City Park.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- This Sunday, the 8th annual Family Fun Day will take place at the Herrin City Park.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Behind the cold front, Thursday is the pick of the week! Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures back into the lower 80s by the afternoon, but humidity will be much lower than yesterday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Behind the cold front, Thursday is the pick of the week! Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures back into the lower 80s by the afternoon, but humidity will be much lower than yesterday.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Jefferson County faces serious financial issues as the board starts negotiating a budget for next year
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Jefferson County faces serious financial issues as the board starts negotiating a budget for next year
Enrollment at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is down again.
Enrollment at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is down again.
Four health care leaders, joined by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, addressed the critical rural health workforce shortages we face in this area.
Four health care leaders, joined by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, addressed the critical rural health workforce shortages we face in this area.
President Trump is doubling down on his claim that Dorian was expected to hit Alabama. This, after he was questioned Wednesday about what appears to be an altered map he claims showed Hurricane Dorian's original projected path.
President Trump is doubling down on his claim that Dorian was expected to hit Alabama. This, after he was questioned Wednesday about what appears to be an altered map he claims showed Hurricane Dorian's original projected path.
The Du Quoin State Fair just ended Monday, but organizers are already declaring it a success.
The Du Quoin State Fair just ended Monday, but organizers are already declaring it a success.