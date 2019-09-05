8th annual Family Fun Day benefiting Herrin House of Hope - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

8th annual Family Fun Day benefiting Herrin House of Hope

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
HERRIN (WSIL) -- This Sunday, the 8th annual Family Fun Day will take place at the Herrin City Park. 

The  event kicks off with a declaration from the mayor, Honor Guard performed by Boy Scouts and Hometown Hero Awards presentation from Modern Woodmen of America. 

There will be several local food trucks whipping up tasty meals including Sergio's Mexican Restaurant, Kew Gardens and Joe's Pizza. 

John Steve, Executive Director of the Herrin House of Hope, says all proceeds from the food trucks will be given to the organization. 

Families can also buy tickets for bounce houses, a lama petting zoo, pony rides, games and other activities as well. 

Steve says last year, more than $20,000 was raised from the event. 

Funds from the event go to helping the Herrin House of Hope with its many programs including the organization's hot lunch program, thrifty store, auxiliary food pantry, GED Classes and free summer lunches for children. 

Family Fun Day will be taking place Sunday, September 8th from 12:30-6 p.m. at the Herrin City Park. 

Additional information can be found here

