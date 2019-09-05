Kentucky nurses going to hurricane damaged areas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky nurses going to hurricane damaged areas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A team of nurses from Kentucky is heading to North Carolina to help victims of Hurricane Dorian .

The team is made up of registered nurses and administrative staff members that will work in local shelters in hurricane affected areas of the state. The team will be there for about two weeks.

The nurses will be conducting medical history and physical exams, patient assessments and general nursing care for patients staying in medical needs shelters. Typically, those are people with a chronic disease or condition such as diabetes or require oxygen or dialysis.

The nurse team deployment was coordinated by the Kentucky's Department for Public Health along with local, state and federal officials.

