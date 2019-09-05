Triple shooting investigated at Missouri apartment complex - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Triple shooting investigated at Missouri apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex in which two people suffered serious injuries and a third person was grazed by a bullet.

Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the shooting happened Wednesday night at the Park South Apartments on the south side of the city. He says it appears that it stemmed from an argument that occurred outside one of the apartment units.

No other details were immediately released.

