Brief cool down for Thursday, but heat returns by Friday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Behind the cold front, Thursday is the pick of the week! Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures back into the lower 80s by the afternoon, but humidity will be much lower than yesterday.

Soak up the quick fall preview because after another cool start on Friday, temperatures will zoom back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday afternoon. Humidity will also be high, so heat index values will return into the upper 90s and low 100s.

The surge in heat and humidity is out ahead of yet another cold front. That front sweeps through Friday evening ushering in another brief cool down to kick start the weekend.

A weak disturbance on Sunday will bring more cloud cover and a small chance for an isolated shower or two. The heat and humidity is not ready to give way quite yet.

Temperatures through early next week will be in the lower 90s with afternoon heat indices near the triple digits.

