Brief cool down for Thursday, but heat returns by Friday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Behind the cold front, Thursday is the pick of the week! Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures back into the lower 80s by the afternoon, but humidity will be much lower than yesterday.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- Jefferson County faces serious financial issues as the board starts negotiating a budget for next year
Enrollment at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is down again.
Four health care leaders, joined by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, addressed the critical rural health workforce shortages we face in this area.
President Trump is doubling down on his claim that Dorian was expected to hit Alabama. This, after he was questioned Wednesday about what appears to be an altered map he claims showed Hurricane Dorian's original projected path.
The Du Quoin State Fair just ended Monday, but organizers are already declaring it a success.
There are those in our area who struggle to put food on the table. It's an issue that affects children, families, and seniors.
A 35-year-old Cape Girardeau man is charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly dropped a "stink bomb" at a cable service office.
Corruption charges against former Rep. Aaron Schock have been dismissed under a deal struck with prosecutors in March.
R. Kelly is expected to appear at a status hearing a day after jail personnel moved him into the general inmate population following a complaint from his attorneys that he was being held in solitary in a...
A judge has set an April 27 trial date in R. Kelly's federal case in Chicago that accuses the R&B star of child pornography and obstruction of justice.