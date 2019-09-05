Missing Kentucky girl found in West Virginia; man charged

ANMOORE, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a missing Kentucky girl has been found in West Virginia and a man has been charged sexually assaulting her.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says deputies found the girl walking along a highway in Anmoore on Wednesday morning.

As deputies were getting her story, they noticed a man walking away from the scene and detained him. The girl then told officials that he had assaulted her.

Christopher Watson is charged with third-degree sexual assault. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney.

The department says an investigation is ongoing.

