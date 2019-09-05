Bleeding trauma kits distributed to Illinois schools - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bleeding trauma kits distributed to Illinois schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Schools in Illinois are receiving emergency materials to stop victim bleeding in case of serious accident or incident.

The Illinois Terrorism Task Force announced Wednesday that it distributed more than 7,000 so-called Stop the Bleed kits after a recommendation from the School Safety Working Group.

Stop the Bleed is a national campaign by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to train and equip bystanders to control severe bleeding before professional responders arrive.

Alicia Tate-Nadeau (tayt-na-DOH') is director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. She says government's top priority is preventing violence but "we must also be prepared for worst-case scenarios."

Each kit contains a professional tourniquet, gauze and dressing, nitrile gloves, shears and more.

School districts have been asked to train five adults in bleeding control.

