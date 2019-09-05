Illinois State enrolls largest freshman class in 33 years - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State enrolls largest freshman class in 33 years

Posted: Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State University says this year's freshman class is its largest in 33 years.

The university has 3,860 freshmen for the 2019-2020 academic year. ISU President Larry Dietz says it's "proof that students recognize the high quality of educational, growth, and leadership opportunities" the university offers.

Total enrollment for this year is 20,878, a 1.2% increase over the previous school year. That includes 2,628 graduate students and 1,869 transfer students.

Jana Albrecht is associate vice president of enrollment management. Albrecht says the enrollment is increasingly diverse and academically talented.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.