Officials say ticket sales up at Du Quoin State Fair

DUQUOIN, Ill. (AP) - Officials say revenue and ticket sales were up at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Early calculations show about 15,800 Grandstand tickets were sold this year, which is 26% higher from about 12,500 last year. State officials say revenue is also 37% higher. Factoring in musical acts, racing and monster trucks, over $350,000 was generated. That's over $90,000 more than last year.

Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross says in a statement this week that the early numbers show success and the potential to grow in the future.

State officials say they plan to release attendance numbers shortly.

