Health officials host birth equity meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Health officials are hosting a birth equity town hall forum to consider policy initiatives that will reduce the number of infant and maternal deaths among minorities.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness says the meeting Thursday will include experts who will speak on best-practice policy solutions and also will seek input from community residents.

Public Health Director Sarah Moyer says while Louisville has made progress in lowering the number of infant deaths over the past two decades, there is still a significant gap. She says black babies are more likely to die before their first birthday. In addition, she says black women are more likely to die in childbirth.

Moyer says the meeting will seek ways to close the gap and make sure every child thrives.

