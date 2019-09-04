SIU enrollment falls for fifth straight year

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Enrollment at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is down again.

Officials from the university released enrollment numbers for Fall 2019 Wednesday. There are 11,695 total students enrolled at the Carbondale campus after it lost 1,112 students-- or 8.75 percent of 12,817 students-- from last year's fall class.

However, Interim Chancellor John Dunn says there are several positive factors coming from the university's latest enrollment update.

"This year we have retained 75 percent of the students that started with us in the Fall of 2018," Dunn said. " That's up from last year and it's way up from where it was four or five years ago when we were down in the 60s."

Dunn notes that this year's class of freshmen are averaging a stronger ACT score of 24.60. This ranks higher than last year's freshman average ACT score of 23.65, which at the time was considered a 20-year high.

There are also 1,037 first time college undergraduate students enrolled at SIUC and 1,268 new undergraduate transfer students.