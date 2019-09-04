SIU enrollment falls for fifth straight year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU enrollment falls for fifth straight year

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Enrollment at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is down again.

Officials from the university released enrollment numbers for Fall 2019 Wednesday. There are 11,695 total students enrolled at the Carbondale campus after it lost 1,112 students-- or 8.75 percent of 12,817 students-- from last year's fall class.

However, Interim Chancellor John Dunn says there are several positive factors coming from the university's latest enrollment update.

"This year we have retained 75 percent of the students that started with us in the Fall of 2018," Dunn said. " That's up from last year and it's way up from where it was four or five years ago when we were down in the 60s."

Dunn notes that this year's class of freshmen are averaging a stronger ACT score of 24.60. This ranks higher than last year's freshman average ACT score of 23.65, which at the time was considered a 20-year high.

There are also 1,037 first time college undergraduate students enrolled at SIUC and 1,268 new undergraduate transfer students.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.