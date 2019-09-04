Grandstand revenue and tickets up at 2019 Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair just ended Monday, but organizers are already declaring it a success.

According to the state, the 2019 Grandstand sold nearly 15,800 tickets this year, which is 26% higher than last year’s total of just over 12,500.

Revenue from the grandstand entertainment generated $97,000 more than last year, a 37% increase.

“The Du Quoin State Fair is an economic engine for Southern Illinois, and I’m happy to see that the fair grew dramatically compared to last year,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “MK and I enjoyed spending time at the fairgrounds, and it’s wonderful that so many people came to enjoy the vendors and performers, as well as support a time-honored tradition that uplifts the entire region.”

“These early numbers show not only the success we had this year, but our potential to grow in the future,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager.

Attendance numbers for this year’s Du Quoin State Fair are still being calculated and are expected to be released shortly.