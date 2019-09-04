Woman charged with stealing from fundraiser for fire chief - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman charged with stealing from fundraiser for fire chief

NEW MADRID, Mo. (AP) - A 45-year-old New Madrid woman is charged with stealing more than $5,000 from a fundraiser for a fire chief battling cancer.

Jennifer Newton was charged Thursday with felony theft. Her bond was set at $1,000.

KFVS reports court documents say Newton created a Facebook fundraiser for Jim Harris, the New Madrid fire chief, to help with medical bills and other expenses from his cancer fight.

The fundraiser raised $7,432. Court documents state Newton transferred $2,010 to Harris' wife.

After the wife asked about the remaining money, investigators found a bank account with money from the fundraiser. Police said there were several transactions on the account to different retailers and what is believed to be medical bills.

Online court records don't name an attorney for Newton.

