Illinois AG seeks answers on immigrant medical care cases

Illinois AG seeks answers on immigrant medical care cases

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois has joined over a dozen states in asking the federal government for details on a decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to remain in the country for medical treatment and other hardships.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the lack of information has left sick patients and their families "afraid, traumatized, and uncertain of their future health and well-being."

He and 19 other attorneys general sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outlining "grave concerns." It asks, among other questions, how immigrants with severe medical conditions can request deportation deferrals going forward. They want answers by Tuesday.

The federal agencies didn't respond to requests for comment.

USCIS has said it'll keep processing requests pending as of Aug. 7.

