Dry weather to continue - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dry weather to continue

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Temperatures might bounce down and up a bit during the next few days, but dry skies are expected to stay with us into the weekend.  Cooler mornings could be with us through the weekend but there is some hint of hot weather next week. 

Jim has an updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.