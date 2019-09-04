Missouri man charged after 'stink bomb' left a cable office - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man charged after 'stink bomb' left a cable office

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A 35-year-old Cape Girardeau man is charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly dropped a "stink bomb" at a cable service office.

The Southeast Missourian reports a court statement filed by police said Deandre Dunn was arrested after the incident at a Spectrum office in Cape Girardeau Tuesday.

An employee trying to Dunn, who was upset with his service, said at one point he was below the counter and then he left in a hurry.

The statement says after Dunn left, several employees reported feeling sick. Four employees and six customers who left the building were treated at the scene.

Police say liquid found inside a broken glass vial in the office contained no harmful chemicals.

Dunn told police he might have accidentally dropped the vial and he didn't intend to hurt anyone.

