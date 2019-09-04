Benton native killed in Iraq - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Benton native killed in Iraq

Posted: Updated:

BENTON (WSIL) -- A Benton native has died while working in Iraq.

Brandon Pinson, 31, was killed Tuesday after an improvised explosive device exploded near Tel al-Shear, Iraq.

FSD, a humanitarian organization based in Geneva, says Pinson was the supervisor for a team of Iraqi deminers. According to FSD, he was defusing an explosive device when the accident happened. 

"He was supervising one of FSD's 12 teams in Iraq aiming at clearing improvised explosive devices left behind by the so-called Islamic State in and around villages when they withdrew from the area in late 2016. These operations are fully coordinated with the competent national authorities and financed by international donor governments and private foundations and donors," stated FSD.

FSD says Pinson was a seasoned explosive ordnance disposal technician with ten years of experience in the field. Pinson leaves behind a wife and two children. His parents still live in Benton. 

The city of Benton shared the news about Brandon Pinson's death on Facebook.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.