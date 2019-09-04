Benton native killed in Iraq

BENTON (WSIL) -- A Benton native has died while working in Iraq.

Brandon Pinson, 31, was killed Tuesday after an improvised explosive device exploded near Tel al-Shear, Iraq.

FSD, a humanitarian organization based in Geneva, says Pinson was the supervisor for a team of Iraqi deminers. According to FSD, he was defusing an explosive device when the accident happened.

"He was supervising one of FSD's 12 teams in Iraq aiming at clearing improvised explosive devices left behind by the so-called Islamic State in and around villages when they withdrew from the area in late 2016. These operations are fully coordinated with the competent national authorities and financed by international donor governments and private foundations and donors," stated FSD.

FSD says Pinson was a seasoned explosive ordnance disposal technician with ten years of experience in the field. Pinson leaves behind a wife and two children. His parents still live in Benton.

The city of Benton shared the news about Brandon Pinson's death on Facebook.