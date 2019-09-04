Pets of the Week: September 5, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have a few animals hoping to find a forever home in this edition of Pets of the Week.

We begin with Max. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd mix weighing about 55 lbs. He gets along great with other dogs and loves people. To meet Max, call the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

Blue is a female Blue Heeler mix. She is heartworm positive but has all of her vaccinations. She is very loyal and knows how to sit and shake. She is good with other dogs and cats. If you are interested in adopting or fostering Blue, call Herrin Animal Control.

Stormy is a male Lab-mix who is good with small dogs. His owner moved and couldn't take him, so he now needs a new home. If you're interested in taking Stormy home, he's at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

Union County Animal Control in Cobden has a family of cats that need a forever home or another rescue shelter to take them in. The family has kittens that are about three-weeks-old with a young mom. Transport can be arranged.

Williamson County Animal Control has a neutered male Lab Shepherd-mix who is about 8-years-old. He is microchipped, but the chip is not registered. If he looks familiar, call (618) 993-6075. If he is not reclaimed soon, he will be available for adoption or rescue on Friday, September 6 with a $60 adoption fee.