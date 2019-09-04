Beshear proposes pay raise for Kentucky teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear is proposing a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for Kentucky's teachers.

Beshear rolled out his plan Wednesday in an effort to increase the number of teachers.

He says the state should also create a student loan forgiveness program to reward educators who stay in Kentucky to teach.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in the November election. Beshear has tried to capitalize on Bevin's feuds with education groups in seeking to oust the incumbent.

Beshear's plan calls for creating a pay system to ensure no starting teacher salary is below $40,000 by 2022. He says he wants to make sure all public school support staffers receive a "living wage."

Beshear unveiled his plan at the Kentucky Education Association headquarters in Frankfort.

