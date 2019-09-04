YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids' privacy law

The Federal Trade Commission is fining Google's video streaming site YouTube $136 million for violating a children's privacy law
The Federal Trade Commission is fining Google's video streaming site YouTube $136 million for violating a children's privacy law
St. Louis Cardinals fans can now show their loyalty on Illinois license plates.
St. Louis Cardinals fans can now show their loyalty on Illinois license plates.
CRAB ORCHARD (WSIL) -- An event that families look forward to each year, is fast approaching. It's the annual Crab Orchard Fall Market.
CRAB ORCHARD (WSIL) -- An event that families look forward to each year, is fast approaching. It's the annual Crab Orchard Fall Market.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is moving in from the north this morning, but it will take a little while for the cooler, less humid air to arrive behind it. We don't expect any rain with this front, though a few more clouds are likely.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is moving in from the north this morning, but it will take a little while for the cooler, less humid air to arrive behind it. We don't expect any rain with this front, though a few more clouds are likely.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion's mayor pitches his sales tax increase proposal to the public for the first time.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion's mayor pitches his sales tax increase proposal to the public for the first time.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- More coal jobs in the region.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- More coal jobs in the region.
Kroger on Tuesday joined Walmart in asking customers not to carry guns into its stores.
Kroger on Tuesday joined Walmart in asking customers not to carry guns into its stores.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have started preliminary engineering and environmental analysis work for the eventual replacement of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe and Cairo.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have started preliminary engineering and environmental analysis work for the eventual replacement of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe and Cairo.
The latest on a University of Illinois student charged with a hate crime for tying a noose found in residence hall elevator.
The latest on a University of Illinois student charged with a hate crime for tying a noose found in residence hall elevator.
Prosecutors say jailed singer R. Kelly has been moved into the general inmate population despite concern other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status and because he is accused of sexually...
Prosecutors say jailed singer R. Kelly has been moved into the general inmate population despite concern other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status and because he is accused of sexually assaulting...