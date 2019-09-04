2 killed, 4 seriously injured in head-on Missouri crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 killed, 4 seriously injured in head-on Missouri crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a head-on crash in central Missouri left two people dead and four injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday night when 19-year-old Sydney Shrag, of Jefferson City, crossed the centerline of a Cole County highway and collided with a pickup truck. The coroner pronounced Shrag and one of her passengers, 21-year-old Damani Winters, dead at the scene.

Another of Shrag's passengers and three people in the truck were treated for serious injuries.

