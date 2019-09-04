Likely tornado causes damage in suburban Chicago; 1 hurt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Likely tornado causes damage in suburban Chicago; 1 hurt

Posted: Updated:

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Officials say a suspected tornado caused damage in suburban Chicago, leaving one person injured.

The National Weather Service says the "probable tornado" appeared to touch down Tuesday evening near Waukegan in Lake County, Illinois. Trees and traffic lights were knocked down, and some buildings were damaged. The weather service says a damage path stretched for about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers).

Crews plan to survey the damage Wednesday to confirm whether a tornado was to blame.

The Waukgean Fire Department says high winds flipped a car, leaving a person with what were described as minor injuries. The storm eventually moved out into Lake Michigan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.