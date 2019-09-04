Bevin campaign ad touts job growth during his term

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin plays up Kentucky's job growth and his willingness to make tough choices in his first TV ad of his fall campaign against Democrat Andy Beshear.

Bevin's campaign says the ad debuts statewide Thursday.

It portrays Bevin as a political outsider who "ruffled some feathers" in making tough choices.

Bevin has drawn strong opposition from teachers and other public employees opposed to his efforts to revamp public pension systems.

The ad says the state has added tens of thousands of jobs amid low unemployment during Bevin's term. It says the state "can't afford to go back" - a reference to Beshear and his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear.

Andy Beshear's campaign has been on TV with ads touting his faith and his proposals to protect health coverage.

