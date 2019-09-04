Cold front set to sweep through today providing relief from the - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cold front set to sweep through today providing relief from the humidity

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is moving in from the north this morning, but it will take a little while for the cooler, less humid air to arrive behind it. We don't expect any rain with this front, though a few more clouds are likely. 

By this afternoon, the cold front will be south of the Ohio River with winds shifting to the north across southern Illinois. With the boundary across the region, we expect quite a range in temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s across much of southern Illinois with dew points dropping back into the low to mid 60s. Further south, temperatures will likely warm into the lower 90s in western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel with afternoon heat indices in the triple digits. 

As cooler air continues to filter south, everyone gets in on the relief by Thursday, when afternoon temperatures are only in the upper 70s and lower 80s. 

Another bump up in temperature and humidity is expected on Friday out ahead of yet another cold front. That front sweeps through and provides more relief for the weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.