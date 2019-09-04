Cold front set to sweep through today providing relief from the humidity

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front is moving in from the north this morning, but it will take a little while for the cooler, less humid air to arrive behind it. We don't expect any rain with this front, though a few more clouds are likely.

By this afternoon, the cold front will be south of the Ohio River with winds shifting to the north across southern Illinois. With the boundary across the region, we expect quite a range in temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s across much of southern Illinois with dew points dropping back into the low to mid 60s. Further south, temperatures will likely warm into the lower 90s in western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel with afternoon heat indices in the triple digits.

As cooler air continues to filter south, everyone gets in on the relief by Thursday, when afternoon temperatures are only in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another bump up in temperature and humidity is expected on Friday out ahead of yet another cold front. That front sweeps through and provides more relief for the weekend.

