Crab Orchard's Fall Market to benefit school's baseball teams - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crab Orchard's Fall Market to benefit school's baseball teams

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

CRAB ORCHARD (WSIL) -- An event that families look forward to each year, is fast approaching. It's the annual Crab Orchard Fall Market.

Each year, parents and community members alike have the opportunity to shop local vendors while helping students at the school. 

In the past, the $1 entry fee has benefited the high school's cheer team with funds going toward uniforms, poms and cheer camps. 

This year, shoppers will get a variety of items to choose from as there will be 87 vendors including Heartland Primitive, The Repurposed Heart and Southern Illinois Chainsaw Carving. 

Another change this year, money raised will go to help the school's baseball teams. 

The Fall Market will take place Saturday September 7th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the school's gym. 

The entry fee is $1. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.