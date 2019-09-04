Crab Orchard's Fall Market to benefit school's baseball teams

CRAB ORCHARD (WSIL) -- An event that families look forward to each year, is fast approaching. It's the annual Crab Orchard Fall Market.

Each year, parents and community members alike have the opportunity to shop local vendors while helping students at the school.

In the past, the $1 entry fee has benefited the high school's cheer team with funds going toward uniforms, poms and cheer camps.

This year, shoppers will get a variety of items to choose from as there will be 87 vendors including Heartland Primitive, The Repurposed Heart and Southern Illinois Chainsaw Carving.

Another change this year, money raised will go to help the school's baseball teams.

The Fall Market will take place Saturday September 7th from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the school's gym.

The entry fee is $1.