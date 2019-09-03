Kroger joins Walmart in asking customers not to open carry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kroger joins Walmart in asking customers not to open carry

(WSIL) -- Kroger on Tuesday joined Walmart in asking customers not to carry guns into its stores.

Kroger says it will also call on lawmakers to pass gun reform laws, such as requiring stronger background checks.

Kroger said last year that it would stop selling firearms and ammunition at its Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.

The announcement comes just hours after Walmart announced it would stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it.

Dick's Sporting Goods announced in March it would stop selling firearms and ammunition at 125 of its 700-plus locations.

