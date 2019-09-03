Public meetings set to discuss Cairo Bridge replacement

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have started preliminary engineering and environmental analysis work for the replacement of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe and Cairo.

The project team has scheduled two public meetings to update the public on progress, and gather public comments to assist with decision-making as the project moves forward. They are listed below:

Kentucky Meeting

Monday, September 9 from 5-7 p.m.

Fort Jefferson Welcome Center

Wickliffe, Ky.

Illinois Meeting

Tuesday, September 10 from 5-7 p.m.

Cairo High School

Cairo, Ill.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat urged anyone with an interest in the project to plan to attend one of the meetings.

“We are asking area residents, those who cross the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge, businesses that depend on commerce created by bridge traffic, and shippers who have trucks hauling materials across the bridge to attend one of these meetings,” Poat said. “We’ll share some displays and provide an update on progress to this point. We’ll also seek public input to help keep the project moving forward.”

Anyone who is unable to attend one of the two meetings may view displays at the KYTC Paducah office with the public comment period remaining open for about two weeks.