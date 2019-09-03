Public meetings set to discuss Cairo Bridge replacement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Public meetings set to discuss Cairo Bridge replacement

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have started preliminary engineering and environmental analysis work for the replacement of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe and Cairo.

The project team has scheduled two public meetings to update the public on progress, and gather public comments to assist with decision-making as the project moves forward. They are listed below:

Kentucky Meeting
Monday, September 9 from 5-7 p.m.
Fort Jefferson Welcome Center
Wickliffe, Ky.

Illinois Meeting
Tuesday, September 10 from 5-7 p.m.
Cairo High School
Cairo, Ill.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat urged anyone with an interest in the project to plan to attend one of the meetings.

“We are asking area residents, those who cross the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge, businesses that depend on commerce created by bridge traffic, and shippers who have trucks hauling materials across the bridge to attend one of these meetings,” Poat said. “We’ll share some displays and provide an update on progress to this point. We’ll also seek public input to help keep the project moving forward.”

Anyone who is unable to attend one of the two meetings may view displays at the KYTC Paducah office with the public comment period remaining open for about two weeks.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.